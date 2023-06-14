Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.23

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 717712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Rusoro Mining Stock Up 9.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$127.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Rusoro Mining alerts:

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.