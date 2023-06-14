Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.89

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.89 and traded as high as C$36.82. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$36.64, with a volume of 385,026 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$42.50 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 29th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

