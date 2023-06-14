Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Insider Brendan Martin Mulshine Sells 25,000 Shares

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Brendan Martin Mulshine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,459,850.00.
Ryan Specialty Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE RYAN traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 668,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 0.43. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.
Ryan Specialty Company Profile
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
