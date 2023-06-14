Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Insider Brendan Martin Mulshine Sells 25,000 Shares

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brendan Martin Mulshine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,459,850.00.

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 668,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 0.43. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

