Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Short Interest Up 211.3% in May

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 211.3% from the May 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,214,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Saddle Ranch Media Stock Performance
Saddle Ranch Media stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,101,811. Saddle Ranch Media has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
About Saddle Ranch Media
