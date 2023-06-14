Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Short Interest Up 211.3% in May

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 211.3% from the May 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,214,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Saddle Ranch Media Stock Performance

Saddle Ranch Media stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,101,811. Saddle Ranch Media has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About Saddle Ranch Media

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, packaging, and sale of projects in the film, television, and digital media areas of the entertainment industry. The company was founded on October 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

