Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 126.06 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.60). Approximately 67,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 88,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.60).

Sanderson Design Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £92.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Sanderson Design Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Sanderson Design Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

About Sanderson Design Group

Sanderson Design Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

