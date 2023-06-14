Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.82. 34,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $881.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

In other news, COO David Todd Pearson acquired 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at $116,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $26,385.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,016,359.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 19,495 shares of company stock worth $679,937 over the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 65.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

