Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 741,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Savara Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Savara stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 23.90, a current ratio of 23.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $369.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Savara

A number of analysts have commented on SVRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 37,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $97,636.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,201,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,003.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 37,124 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $97,636.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,201,142 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,003.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,151,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,923.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Savara by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 773,125 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Savara by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 6,351,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after buying an additional 1,796,493 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,426,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Savara by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also

