SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Update

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SciSparc Trading Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ:SPRC opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. SciSparc has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciSparc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.87% of SciSparc as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

