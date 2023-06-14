Secret Price Down 19.2% This Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $9.10 million and $10.91 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00059469 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00106458 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00034360 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00022230 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000437 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00318338 USD and is up 6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,127.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

