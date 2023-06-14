SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells $24,069.70 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $24,069.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,561,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,035. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,096,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6,412.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,497,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after buying an additional 3,443,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

