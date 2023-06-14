Share Buyback Program Announced by Chubb (NYSE:CB) Board

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

