Short Interest in AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ:AVPTW) Declines By 87.1%

AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ:AVPTW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AvePoint Stock Performance
Shares of AVPTW stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. 1,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,308. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80.
