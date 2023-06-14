Short Interest in Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Declines By 59.1%

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the May 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Awakn Life Sciences Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AWKNF remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,616. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Awakn Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.72.
Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile
