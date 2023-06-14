Short Interest in Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Declines By 59.1%

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the May 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Awakn Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AWKNF remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,616. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Awakn Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.72.

Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

