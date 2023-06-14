Short Interest in bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Expands By 200.0%

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
bebe stores Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BEBE remained flat at $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. 99 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. bebe stores has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $8.99.
bebe stores Company Profile
