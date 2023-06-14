Short Interest in bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Expands By 200.0%

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BEBE remained flat at $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. 99 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. bebe stores has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

