Short Interest in BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Rises By 48.4%

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,200 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the May 15th total of 374,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 18.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIMI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIMI International Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BIMI International Medical by 521.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 139,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BIMI International Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 15.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIMI International Medical Stock Down 6.8 %

BIMI International Medical stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 37,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,307. BIMI International Medical has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

About BIMI International Medical

BIMI International Medical ( NASDAQ:BIMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies. The Wholesale Pharmaceuticals segment includes supplying prescription and OTC medicines, TCM, healthcare supplies and sundry items to clinics, third party pharmacies, hospitals, and other drug vendors.

