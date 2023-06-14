Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Drops By 69.2%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Shares of BMRRY stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.87. 7,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $27.88.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMRRY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.50.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.