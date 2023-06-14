Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Decreases By 82.6%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

BWBBP traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Bridgewater Bancshares

In related news, insider Nicholas L. Place purchased 3,300 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $30,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicholas L. Place acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $30,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,853 shares in the company, valued at $988,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 13,875 shares of company stock worth $119,550 over the last 90 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

