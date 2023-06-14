Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Decreases By 82.6%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance
BWBBP traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27.
Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%.
About Bridgewater Bancshares
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWBBP)
