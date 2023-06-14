Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Drops By 95.2%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Property Partners

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

BPYPN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. 6,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,458. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

