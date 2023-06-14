Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Expands By 144.4%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CIADY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.