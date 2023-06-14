Short Interest in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Rises By 934.1%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 934.1% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of CIFRW stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.