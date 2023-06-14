Short Interest in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Declines By 57.0%

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the May 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community West Bancshares

In related news, Director William R. Peeples bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $88,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 817,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,528 shares of company stock valued at $126,581. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163. The company has a market cap of $106.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

