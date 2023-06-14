Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Drops By 95.1%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the May 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CHCI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,961. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $38.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

