Short Interest in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Declines By 83.3%

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $10.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,167. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. Consilium Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLM. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 279,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,908,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 587,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in technology, financial services, or media sectors that are located in Frontier Growth Markets.

