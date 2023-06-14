Short Interest in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Expands By 225.0%

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $33,273.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 599,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,451,217.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 4,788 shares of company stock valued at $57,815 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get CSP alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSP Price Performance

CSP Increases Dividend

Shares of CSPI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. 6,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,297. The company has a market cap of $60.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.22. CSP has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About CSP

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.