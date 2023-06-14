Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Expands By 800.0%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of DIFTY opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $28.50.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments, condominiums, and office buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; whole building leasing, and building management and renovation; tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

