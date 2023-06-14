Short Interest in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Declines By 93.9%

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Steph & Co. owned about 0.76% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DEMZ stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $26.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15.

Read More

