Short Interest in Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Increases By 64.3%

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 79,500 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Eterna Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERNA. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Eterna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ERNA stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 29,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,884. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. Eterna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ERNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $1.16.

