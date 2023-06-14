Short Interest in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Grows By 97.1%

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the May 15th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Tech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTEC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

CTEC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. 174,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $108.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $17.92.

About Global X Clean Tech ETF

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

