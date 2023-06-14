Short Interest in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Rises By 237.4%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,200 shares, an increase of 237.4% from the May 15th total of 70,600 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 338,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hepion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEPA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

HEPA stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. 29,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,640. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

Featured Articles

