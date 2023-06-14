Short Interest in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Declines By 40.2%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the May 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

iHuman Stock Performance

IH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. 1,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,857. iHuman has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter. iHuman had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.98%.

Institutional Trading of iHuman

About iHuman

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iHuman stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHuman Inc. ( NYSE:IH Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 6.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers.

