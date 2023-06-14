Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Increases By 312.5%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 312.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ITJTY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.03. 743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987. Intrum AB has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $21.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.