Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Increases By 312.5%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 312.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ITJTY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.03. 743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987. Intrum AB has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $21.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09.
Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile
