Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Declines By 98.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the May 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,931. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0553 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,835.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 471,007 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 271,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 727.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 153,760 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 56,646 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.