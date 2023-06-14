Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Declines By 98.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the May 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,931. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $24.31.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0553 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
