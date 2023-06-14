Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Rises By 67.1%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the May 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ KBWY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $18.21. 91,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,181. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a market cap of $212.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1489 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

