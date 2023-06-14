Short Interest in Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Rises By 400.0%

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Trading Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:JCYGY traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.14. 475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a positive change from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, distribution, and retail of motor vehicles and motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Astra, Direct Motor Interests, and Other Strategic Interests. The Astra segment produces, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles.

