Short Interest in Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Rises By 1,760.0%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 1,760.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Jin Medical International Stock Performance

ZJYL stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Jin Medical International has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80.

Jin Medical International Company Profile

Jin Medical International Ltd. through its Chinese operating entities, designs and manufactures wheelchairs and living aids products for people with disabilities, the elderly and people recovering from injuries. Jin Medical International Ltd. is headquartered in Changzhou City, China.

