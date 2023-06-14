Short Interest in Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Rises By 1,760.0%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 1,760.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Jin Medical International Stock Performance
ZJYL stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Jin Medical International has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80.
Jin Medical International Company Profile
