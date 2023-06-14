Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Drops By 40.5%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of Jupiter Wellness stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. 203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Jupiter Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02.

