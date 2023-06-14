Short Interest in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Increases By 180.0%

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at $128,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 30.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 75.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 12.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Key Tronic stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.61. 16,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,872. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.46. Key Tronic has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Key Tronic Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

See Also

