Short Interest in Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Increases By 1,662.5%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 1,662.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRLF opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Kontrol Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy compliance and consulting services. in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; ongoing mission critical services; and installation of heating, ventilation, cooling, and business automation systems to its customers.

