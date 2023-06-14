Short Interest in Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Increases By 1,662.5%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 1,662.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Kontrol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KNRLF opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Kontrol Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.
Kontrol Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kontrol Technologies (KNRLF)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.