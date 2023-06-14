Short Interest in KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Drops By 92.5%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KOSÉ Stock Down 1.2 %

KSRYY traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $24.56.

About KOSÉ

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

