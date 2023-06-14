Short Interest in Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Decreases By 30.0%

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton Stock Performance

MNHFF stock remained flat at $154.88 during trading on Wednesday. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $214.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.88.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, MM Board & Paper and MM Packaging. The MM Board & Paper segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from paper for recycling, as well as virgin fiber based cartonboard.

