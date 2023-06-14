Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Drops By 31.4%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Molecular Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOLN remained flat at $6.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molecular Partners will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molecular Partners

About Molecular Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOLN. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Partners by 94.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 221,743 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.