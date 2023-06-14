Short Interest in Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Grows By 340.0%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Price Performance

Shares of JSM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.67. 1,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,183. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

