Short Interest in Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Rises By 938.3%

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 938.3% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nidec Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NJDCY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 118,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Nidec has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Nidec had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nidec will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

