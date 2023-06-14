Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Grows By 250.0%

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:JPT traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. 5,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $21.07.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund
About Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (JPT)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.