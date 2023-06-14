Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Grows By 250.0%

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:JPT traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. 5,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 32,799 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 1,717.5% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

