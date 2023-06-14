Short Interest in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGMW) Expands By 500.0%

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGMW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Priveterra Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PMGMW traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. 64,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Priveterra Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Priveterra Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMGMW. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition by 94.8% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 1,488,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 724,364 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition by 69.7% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 729,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 299,517 shares in the last quarter.

