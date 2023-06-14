Short Interest in Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Declines By 25.0%

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shanghai Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of Shanghai Industrial stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. Shanghai Industrial has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $15.61.

Shanghai Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a positive change from Shanghai Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

