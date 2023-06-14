Short Interest in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Drops By 28.3%

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,700 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $18.58. 323,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 46,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

