Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Increases By 1,500.0%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the May 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,952.0 days.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

Shares of SMTGF stock opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.01. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $116.30.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.