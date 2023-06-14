Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Drops By 29.0%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SONVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonova from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sonova in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

Sonova stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,138. Sonova has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $73.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6153 per share. This is an increase from Sonova’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

