Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Rises By 50.8%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSEZY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SSE from GBX 2,200 ($27.53) to GBX 2,500 ($31.28) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Peel Hunt started coverage on SSE in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS SSEZY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,070. SSE has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

